To the Editor:

The Three Tenors plus One, presented by Opera Club of The Villages, with performances by Fernando Varela, Devin Eatmon, Pavel Suliandziga plus One Ashley Thunder and accompanied by Maestro Bill Doherty will be held at The Sharon theatre on Feb. 12, with show times of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. This fund raiser supports scholarships for talented students who are dedicated to studies in classical and opera music.

Geraldine Dempsey

Village of Rio Grande