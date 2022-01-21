Mary Dolores Booth-Evans

Mary Dolores (Dee) Booth-Evans is now happy abiding in the presence of Jesus since August 26, no longer enduring Alzheimer’s disease. She was buried at Florida National Cemetery. Dee was born on Christmas day, December 25, 1938, in an old farmhouse in Waterford, Michigan. She lived there until she was married. After graduating from Waterford Township High School in 1957, she attended Bob Jones University earning a degree in Elementary Education in 1962. She taught second and third grade at Pontiac Lake School for several years. She started piano lessons at a very early age and she was the pianist at Calvary Baptist Church in Waterford, Michigan for many years. She could play both the organ and the piano. The secretary at her school introduced her to Dick Evans and 2 years later, June 18, 1966, they were married. Dee taught school until they started having children and she became a stay-at-home mom while Dick went to college. He graduated in 1973. They were married for 55 years and had three children: Vickie Sceifers in Cincinnati, OH; Rick in San Diego, CA and David in St Petersburg, FL. Dee retired in 1990 after their children graduated. In 2005 they moved to The Villages, Florida where they attended Tri-County Baptist Church and Dee became the pianist for a several years. Dick and Dee lived many places; Waterford, Ml; Millersville, MD; Talahassee, FL; Conover, NC; Louisville, KY and finally, The Villages. Dee contracted Alzheimer’s disease about 5 years ago. In January, 2020, she was placed in a memory care facility until she relocated to her heavenly home August, 2021. She is now feeling great, physically and spiritually, while in the presence of Jesus.