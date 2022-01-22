John Rodriguez, 74, of Belleview, Florida passed away January 17, 2022, at his Belleview, Florida home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Maria Rodriguez for 52 years. He was born in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico a son of the late Gil and Modesta Rodriguez. Prior to his retirement he worked in sales. He loved to go fishing and enjoyed all kinds of music. John will be deeply missed by his wife, Maria Rodriguez and son, John Rodriguez Jr. and daughter Abigale Rodriguez and her husband, Patrick all of Belleview FL. He was the grandfather of Erick, Derek and Matthew. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings and survived by his brother, Gil Rodriguez of Orlando, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com.