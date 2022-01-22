46.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 22, 2022
type here...

John Rodriguez

By Staff Report
John Rodriguez
John Rodriguez

John Rodriguez, 74, of Belleview, Florida passed away January 17, 2022, at his Belleview, Florida home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Maria Rodriguez for 52 years. He was born in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico a son of the late Gil and Modesta Rodriguez. Prior to his retirement he worked in sales. He loved to go fishing and enjoyed all kinds of music. John will be deeply missed by his wife, Maria Rodriguez and son, John Rodriguez Jr. and daughter Abigale Rodriguez and her husband, Patrick all of Belleview FL. He was the grandfather of Erick, Derek and Matthew. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings and survived by his brother, Gil Rodriguez of Orlando, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Letter about ‘How Democracy Really Dies’

A Village of Largo resident sounds off on a recent Letter to the Editor about the death of democracy.

Don’t miss Three Tenors Plus One at The Sharon

A Village of Rio Grande resident is encouraging Villagers to get their tickets for the Three Tenors plus One, which supports a great cause.

What will Jeffery Bogue do for the citizens of Sumter County?

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks what a candidate for the Sumter County Commission will do for residents.

Biden in over his head

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden’s press conference this week showed he’s in over his head. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Setting the record straight on snowbirds vs. renters

A Village of Belle Aire resident, responding to a previous Letter to the Editor, attempts to clarify the difference between snowbirds and renters.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos