New breakfast and lunch cafe closer to opening at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

A new breakfast and lunch cafe is closer to opening at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

The Reveille Cafe recently passed its final electrical inspection. In addition, signage is up and things appear to be taking shape inside the restaurant.

The new cafe will be joining the growing list of restaurants at The Villages’ newest shopping plaza located south of State Road 44. In 2021, Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q and China Chef opened at Magnolia Plaza. A McDonald’s restaurant is also being built at Magnolia Plaza.

Reveille has recreated the age-old breakfast tradition and combined it with today’s favorites and some healthier options as well, including eggs Benedict, strawberry waffles, bacon and eggs, or a bowl of oatmeal with a side of fresh fruit. The lunch menu includes several sandwich, burgers and salad options.