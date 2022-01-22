49 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 22, 2022
type here...

New breakfast and lunch cafe closer to opening at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

By Staff Report

A new breakfast and lunch cafe is closer to opening at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages.

The Reveille Cafe recently passed its final electrical inspection. In addition, signage is up and things appear to be taking shape inside the restaurant.

The Reveille Cafe at Magnolia Plaza
The Reveille Cafe at Magnolia Plaza.

The new cafe will be joining the growing list of restaurants at The Villages’ newest shopping plaza located south of State Road 44. In 2021,  Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q and China Chef opened at Magnolia Plaza. A McDonald’s restaurant is also being built at Magnolia Plaza.

Reveille has recreated the age-old breakfast tradition and combined it with today’s favorites and some healthier options as well, including eggs Benedict, strawberry waffles, bacon and eggs, or a bowl of oatmeal with a side of fresh fruit. The lunch menu includes several sandwich, burgers and salad options.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rumor has it that Rialto Theater will be converted to retail space

A Village of Country Club Hills writes that rumor has it that Rialto Theater will be converted to retail space. Read her Letter to the Editor.

How can you tell a renter from a snowbird?

A woman wintering in The Villages isn’t sure how others see her. Is she a renter or a snowbird?

Letter about ‘How Democracy Really Dies’

A Village of Largo resident sounds off on a recent Letter to the Editor about the death of democracy.

Don’t miss Three Tenors Plus One at The Sharon

A Village of Rio Grande resident is encouraging Villagers to get their tickets for the Three Tenors plus One, which supports a great cause.

What will Jeffery Bogue do for the citizens of Sumter County?

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks what a candidate for the Sumter County Commission will do for residents.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos