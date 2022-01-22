Ruth Angeline Clapp

Ruth, “Angel”, Angeline Clapp, 74, of The Villages, FL, passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2022, in the emergency room at The Villages Hospital in Florida. Ruth Angeline is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Richard “Dick” Clapp.

Surviving is her loving three daughters, Pamela Potter of TN; Angie Reed (Lori) of PA and Tabitha Reed (Brian) of PA; two stepdaughters, Lisa Clapp-Stare (Roy) of PA and Cheri Clapp Binkley (Spencer) of PA; brother, Bill Bunch; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was born on July 14, 1947, in Athens, Tennessee, to the late James William Bunch and Bertha Eliza (Hedgecoth) Bunch. In addition to her parents, Ruth Angeline is preceded in death by sister, Beakie Bunch and three brothers, Francis Hedgecoth, Alvin “Red” Bunch and Jodi Bunch.

Ruth Angeline received her GED in 1980. Her last job was as a blueprint operator and running the “counter store” where she worked at the former AMP, Inc. for 26 years. She survived breast cancer in 2007. She previously enjoyed line dancing, yoga, Zumba, dancing at the various squares prior to her getting dementia in 2017. She continued playing cards HNF-Hand Knee Foot and Rummy, liked going to flea market, thrift store shopping and playing solitaire on her phone. Ruth Angeline loved getting together with her friends and family to go out to eat. She was an active member of Live Oaks Community Church in The Villages, FL.

Ruth Angeline and Dick traveled to many various places: Israel (top place on bucket list), Italy, River Cruise in Germany, Australia, New Zealand, FIJI, Hawaii, Alaska and all major and some minor National Parks in USA. They also took grandkids to trips to Disneyworld. They enjoyed (too many to count) family get togethers in PA for all occasions.

Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. at the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109, with Pastor Ron O’Neil of Daybreak Church Gettysburg Pike Campus in Mechanicsburg officiating.

A Public Viewing will take place from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Live Oaks Community Church, 11962 CR 101, Suite 302, Box 103, The Villages, FL 32162.