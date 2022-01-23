51.2 F
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Lady Lake man arrested after girlfriend reports theft of toolbox

By Meta Minton
Joseph Perry Lewis IV

A Lady Lake man has been arrested after his girlfriend reported the theft of a toolbox.

Joseph Percy Lewis IV, 40, was arrested Thursday by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with felony theft and dealing in stolen property.

The owner of the toolbox discovered on Christmas Eve it was missing from his shed, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the sheriff’s office. The combined value of the toolbox and tools is about $600. The owner of the toolbox was Lewis’ roommate. Lewis’ girlfriend sent a text message to the owner of the toolbox, informing him that it had been stolen by Lewis, who sold it to another man.

Lewis was booked at the Lake County Jail on $7,000 bond.

