Linda W. Ferris passed away peacefully in The Villages, FL on January 21, 2022 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Linda was born April 8, 1941 in Rochester, NY to parents Edwin M. Wilkerson and Gertrude Osborn. Growing up in Rochester Linda attended Brighton High School and then graduated from Wake Forest University. Following graduation she married her high school sweetheart Frank Henry Ferris III, to whom she was married for 58 years. She and her husband lived in Rochester until 2015 when they moved to The Villages. Fun and outgoing, Linda was a member of both the Junior League of Rochester and The Chatterbox Club. She also had successful careers as a librarian, fashion model, and realtor. Additionally, Linda enjoyed playing golf at Monroe Golf Club and spending summers at her home on Keuka Lake in the New York Finger Lakes. She was a member of both Christ Church in Pittsford, NY and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Branchport, NY. Linda had an enormous love for her family, and is survived by her husband, sons F. Henry Ferris IV of Jacksonville, FL, Edward M. Ferris of Charlotte, NC, and James S. Ferris of Sharon, MA, as well as four grandchildren, and her brother Steven Wilkerson of Charlotte, NC.

In lieu of flowers, friends who wish are encouraged to send memorial contributions to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 121 W. Lake Rd., Branchport, NY 14418 or Golisano Children’s Hospital, 150 Crittenden Blvd., Rochester, NY 14642.