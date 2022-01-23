Villagers can apply to show off their talents at spring craft show

Villagers can apply to show off their talents at the spring craft show.

The Spring Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center, SeaBreeze Recreation Center and Rohan Recreation.

Because of the overwhelming amount of talented crafters in The Villages, space is limited and will be assigned using a lottery system. One application per person/household. Unassigned spaces will be removed the morning of the show. There will be 100 tables per venue.

You can download the application at this link: REC281 Spring Craft Show Application_IBC_1221

The Recreation & Parks Department recognizes the following categories as approved for the bi-annual craft shows.

• Textiles – cross stitch, embroidery, quilting

• Wood, Metal or Clay – pottery, carpentry

• Paper, Canvas – calligraphy, card making, decoupage

• Basket weaving

• Artificial flower arrangements

• Other – bead work, glass fusion

Applications must be received by Feb. 21 at La Hacienda Recreation Center.