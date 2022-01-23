Virginia Beatrice Tompkins, 91, passed away in Melbourne, FL on 12/27/21. “Ginny” was born in Peabody, MA on 5/14/1930 and is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Jack Lascha, her nephew and spouse, Johnny and Tina Lascha, her niece and spouse, Patty and Mark Zarranondia, her niece and spouse, Rosemary and Mike Messina and her nephew, Michael Lascha. There will be a small private service for the family at a later date. Ginny lived in The Villages for many years and was known as “The Flower Lady”. Her award-winning garden was spectacular.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you remember Ginny by planting a flower or plant in her honor.