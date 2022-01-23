41.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 23, 2022
type here...

Virginia Beatrice Tompkins

By Staff Report
Virginia Beatrice Tompkins
Virginia Beatrice Tompkins

Virginia Beatrice Tompkins, 91, passed away in Melbourne, FL on 12/27/21. “Ginny” was born in Peabody, MA on 5/14/1930 and is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Jack Lascha, her nephew and spouse, Johnny and Tina Lascha, her niece and spouse, Patty and Mark Zarranondia, her niece and spouse, Rosemary and Mike Messina and her nephew, Michael Lascha. There will be a small private service for the family at a later date. Ginny lived in The Villages for many years and was known as “The Flower Lady”. Her award-winning garden was spectacular.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you remember Ginny by planting a flower or plant in her honor.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rumor has it that Rialto Theater will be converted to retail space

A Village of Country Club Hills writes that rumor has it that Rialto Theater will be converted to retail space. Read her Letter to the Editor.

How can you tell a renter from a snowbird?

A woman wintering in The Villages isn’t sure how others see her. Is she a renter or a snowbird?

Letter about ‘How Democracy Really Dies’

A Village of Largo resident sounds off on a recent Letter to the Editor about the death of democracy.

Don’t miss Three Tenors Plus One at The Sharon

A Village of Rio Grande resident is encouraging Villagers to get their tickets for the Three Tenors plus One, which supports a great cause.

What will Jeffery Bogue do for the citizens of Sumter County?

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks what a candidate for the Sumter County Commission will do for residents.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos