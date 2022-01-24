81-year-old Villager arrested after golf cart crash at Colony Plaza

An 81-year-old Villager was arrested after a golf cart crash at Colony Plaza.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate the crash involving two golf carts at 1:56 p.m. Friday at Colony Boulevard and Sembler Way, the busy intersection where Walgreens and Bob Evans are located.

Rodrigue Bosse of the Village of Hadley was standing near his golf cart when deputies arrived on the scene. He “did not understand basic questions such as the area code for his phone number” and a deputy “could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person while at a conversational distance,” the arrest report said.

The Quebec, Canada native agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises in the nearby parking lot of the Colony Cottage Recreation Center. He performed poorly in the exercises.

He was “unable” to complete a breath sample. He refused to provide a blood sample.

Bosse was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.