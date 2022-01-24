47.8 F
The Villages
Monday, January 24, 2022
Drive defensively when traveling on busy roadways during heavy season

By Villages-News Editorial

The Villages District Office is reminding residents that it is the time of year when roads are at their most congested as people flock to the beautiful Florida winter weather.

With more people on the roads around this time of year, and always, it is important to drive defensively.

Defensive driving is essentially driving in a manner that utilizes safe driving strategies to enable motorists to address identified hazards in a predictable manner. Exercising defensive driving techniques can reduce your driving risks by helping you anticipate situations and make well-informed decisions.

Traffic Crashes Losses from traffic crashes have both social and personal impacts. Approximately 41,000 people die annually as a result of traffic collisions, with an additional 3,236,000 injuries. About 38 percent of all fatal car crashes are alcohol related with another 30 percent attributed to speeding. The causes of these crashes, emotional impact and cost in dollars spent on car crashes are typically covered in defensive driving courses.

The goal of good defensive driving is to reduce the risk of these accidents by properly educating drivers to exercise caution and good judgment while driving

