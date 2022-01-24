Mrs. Joy Wicker 78, passed away peacefully at home with her Husband by her side on January 14, 2022 in Summerfield FL. She was born July 20, 1943 at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami to Henry and Velma Porter. She was a Girlfriend, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and most of all a Best Friend. Mrs. Joy’s proudest moments in life was Marring her Soulmate Tex Wicker Sr in which her Best Friend of 76 years now, Mrs. Dorothy Huffman had set them up on a blind date. What an Incredibly Blessed Love Story that God guided them through 60 plus years together. To becoming a Mother to Ellis Guy, Donna Dee and Tex Jr. Then came more proud moments by becoming a Grandmother to Amanda and Adam followed by a precious Great Grandmother to Maverick and Spencer. She was proud of each and everyone of you. Mrs. Joy excelled in everything she did and accomplished many goals in her life. At Hialeah High School she was President of the Y club. Some of her jobs were Woolworths, then Perko-boat part supplier supervisor and then Napa Auto Parts Miami main warehouse Supervisor. But the job that she was most proud of was working at Pembroke Pines Police Dept she started as a Dispatcher for Police, Fire and Rescue. She worked her way up to a Crime Scene Investigator in taking courses at Broward Community College to perform these task she then moved forward to pursue her dream in starting her own Private Investigator business. She had an incredible memory for things from thousands of part numbers for Napa to the Amazingly Brave job of strength and courage to be able to work scene’s in the Law Enforcement field such as CSI. She gave everything her all and would never give up. She had received 13 accommodations. She was a Charter Member of Normandy Museum in France. She was also a Patriot and an Honor Member of the Presidential Task Force and then received the Legion of Merit from The First Lady. Mrs. Joy always put her family first and when things became extremely tough where our family due to unfortunate circumstances was Homeless and her Husband fighting for his life she didn’t waiver she kept fighting and pushing forward to get her family back on their feet. God Blessed this family with a Beautiful, Strong, Funny, Caring, Tough and Loving woman.

In her spare time when she was younger she was apart of “The Tribes” Motorcycle club as Secretary while her Husband was acting President. They enjoyed many long rides together from Daytona Bike week to riding across the state as well as many Poker Runs. Later she became President of “The Florida Flamingos RV club. This is where they began their Journey’s camping around the Country side. She loved spending time with friends and family. She loved Dolphins, Horse races and really enjoyed watching her football, she was a Miami Dolphin fan. She enjoyed boating and swimming as well. Oh boy she absolutely loved her Old Movies from John Wayne, Charlton Heston and Jimmy Stuart.

Mrs. Joy was a fighter and she is my Hero! She is preceded by her Parents and Son Ellis Guy.

She is Survived by her Husband, Tex Wicker Sr; Daughter, Donna Dee (Pete); Son, Tex Jr; 3 Grandchildren, Amanda (Anthony) and Adam; 2 Great Grandchildren, Maverick and Spencer; Sister, Wilene Pawley and Nieces and Nephews.

A private funeral service was held January 20 at Highland Memorial Park 1515 NE 3rd St Ocala with Pastor Bob King officiating.