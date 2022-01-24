58.4 F
Monday, January 24, 2022
League of Women Voters’ Letter to the Editor is spot on

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The League of Women Voters’ Gail Formanack’s Letter to the Editor is spot on.
We need to have our representatives to be elected by the voters they represent. When U.S. senators began to be elected statewide, instead of appointed by the local governor or legislature, the process became up for grabs. We now have money flowing in from out of state to influence our elected senators. In the past, if the senators (two from each state) did not look out for their voters, they could be replaced by state lawmakers, who were elected locally.
Let’s get back to the “Old System.” It sure worked better than the one in place, now.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

