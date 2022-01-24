61.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 24, 2022
type here...

Man free on bond in aggravated battery case arrested in pickup without tailgate

By Meta Minton
David Robert Andrus
David Robert Andrus

A man free on bond in an aggravated battery case was arrested while driving a pickup truck without a tailgate.

David Robert Andrus, 41, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of the silver Chevy pickup shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday on State Road 25 near Eagles Nest Road when a Fruitland Park police officer noticed the truck did not have a tailgate. A traffic stop was initiated at Legends Bar & Grill on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Fruitand Park Police Department. Andrus presented a Tennessee identification card to the police officer who determined Andrus’ driving privileges have been suspended in both Tennessee and Florida. The officer also found that Andrus was free on bond in an aggravated battery case in Citrus County.

A bag found in the truck contained a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was arrested on felony charges of driving while license suspended and possession of methamphetamine. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $20,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

League of Women Voters’ Letter to the Editor is spot on

A Village of Pennecamp resident believes that a Letter to the Editor from a local leader of the League of Women Voters is spot on.

The death of local government

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident mourns the death of local government.

Spanish Springs needs better restaurants

A Jasper Villas resident contends that Spanish Springs is suffering and it needs better restaurants. Read her Letter to the Editor.

LWV responds to editorial in The Villages Daily Sun

An official with the League of Women Voters responds to Sunday’s editorial in The Villages Daily Sun alleging a measure placed on the 2022 ballot will limit voting rights. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Harold Schwartz would find it unacceptable

A Del Webb Spruce Creek resident who has supported shops and restaurants in The Villages for 22 years, says founder Harold Schwartz would find shuttering the Rialto Theater “unacceptable.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos