Man free on bond in aggravated battery case arrested in pickup without tailgate

A man free on bond in an aggravated battery case was arrested while driving a pickup truck without a tailgate.

David Robert Andrus, 41, of Summerfield, was at the wheel of the silver Chevy pickup shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday on State Road 25 near Eagles Nest Road when a Fruitland Park police officer noticed the truck did not have a tailgate. A traffic stop was initiated at Legends Bar & Grill on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Fruitand Park Police Department. Andrus presented a Tennessee identification card to the police officer who determined Andrus’ driving privileges have been suspended in both Tennessee and Florida. The officer also found that Andrus was free on bond in an aggravated battery case in Citrus County.

A bag found in the truck contained a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was arrested on felony charges of driving while license suspended and possession of methamphetamine. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $20,000 bond.