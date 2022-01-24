61.5 F
The Villages
Monday, January 24, 2022
Music in Motion’s ‘Tickets Please’ will take audience to famed venues

By Staff Report

Music in Motion will present “Tickets Please” on Feb. 15, 16 and 17 at Savannah Center.

This year a portion of the proceeds from the show will go to The Villages Hospice House.

Music in Motion is one of The Villages’ premier performing groups, enthralling audiences since 2008 with high-energy theatrical productions, dazzling costumes and unique music arrangements.

“Tickets Please” will feature hoedown music from the Grand Ole Opry.

“Tickets Please” will transport the audience to the most exciting entertainment venues around the globe. From the glamour and glitter of Vegas to the down home hilarity of the Opry. See performances in London’s famed Palladium, Royal Albert Hall, and Globe Theater. The audience will awed by Riverdance in Dublin, the distinctive Asian Ribbon Dance in Kyoto and on to bustling New York for a Carnegie Hall spectacular, the riveting Rockettes at Radio City.

The show will feature the lyrics of the big stars who performed at each venue such as Elton John, Celine Dion, Liza Minelli, Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Edith Piaf, Kelly Clarkson, Adele, Reba and others.

Tickets can be purchased at all Villages Box Offices and on-line at the Entertainment Department Website.

