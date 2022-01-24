61.5 F
The Villages
Monday, January 24, 2022
Speeding sex offender from Ohio arrested on drunk driving charge

By Meta Minton
Patrick Sean Campbell
A speeding sex offender from Ohio was  arrested on a drunk driving charge in Lady Lake.

Patrick Sean Campbell, 28, of Fruitland Park, was driving a truck at 3:05 a.m. Friday northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was caught on radar traveling at 65 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The police officer who initiated the traffic stop suspected Campbell had been drinking.

Campbell, who was convicted in 2013 of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Richland County in Ohio, struggled to maintain his balance during field sobriety exercises. He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked without bond at the Lake County Jail. His no bond status was due to a violation of his sex offender probation.

