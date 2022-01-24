Woman’s purse stolen from Dunkin’ Donuts in The Villages

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help from the public in the search for a thief who stole a woman’s purse from a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant in The Villages.

The theft occurred Dec. 7 at the Dunkin’ Donuts at Colony Plaza.

The suspect was seen picking up the purse and leaving the patio area. She got into a black four-door vehicle which was parked in the front of the restaurant. The woman returned a few hours later to the Dunkin’ Donuts and handed an employee a plastic bag with some of the contents of the purse. The woman appears to be possibly 65 to 75 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Martin at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS(8477).