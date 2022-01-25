50.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Bubba’s owner to be fined after numerous complaints from neighbors

By Meta Minton

A dog named Bubba who has been caught on video running at large in his Lady Lake neighborhood was the subject of a public hearing Tuesday morning at Lady Lake Town Hall.

Special Magistrate Joshua Bills heard testimony from frustrated neighbors who caught Bubba on video roaming onto their driveway and into their yard.

The dog is owned by Brandy Steinmetz and Chase Smallwood who live at 365 Carriage Lane.

“This is a recurring problem,” said neighbor Craig Morris.

He said that Bubba has urinated in his yard.

Neighbor Samantha Anderson provided a video that showed Bubba straying into her driveway.

A video of Bubba roaming the Lady Lake neighborhood was shown at the public hearing
The complaints prompted a visit from Lady Lake’s Animal Control Officer Denise Williams.

During her trip to the neighborhood, Smallwood taunted Williams and used foul language. She said the situation required her to call a police officer for backup.

Smallwood told Williams he would file her citation for the dog’s violation “in the trash.” He accused accused Williams of “playing into the drama.”

Smallwood and Steinmetz did not attend the hearing.

Bills agreed to fines for the repeated violations.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

