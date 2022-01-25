Donald Stanley Cates

With sadness, the family of Donald Cates announces that he passed away on Wednesday January 5, 2022 at the Villages Hospital in Lady Lake, Florida. Don Is survived by his wife Kathy Cates of Lady Lake and stepsons Todd Macchi of Bonita Springs Fl, Brett Macchi of Naples, Fl, and Jonathan Macchi of Chicago, Illinois. Also surviving are Melissa, Tyler and Paige Macchi (grandchildren) and his beloved dachshund Diego. Don was honored by Ford Motor Company on many occasions for excellence and top producer performance. Don had many interests he enjoyed but especially watching old westerns, old Movies, WWE wrestling, and the New England “Patriots”. Until we meet again Don.