Tuesday, January 25, 2022
By Staff Report
James Harper Bell, Sr., 94, born May 13, 1927 in Asheville, NC passed away peacefully at home on January 19, 2022. A 20-year resident of The Villages, Jim leaves his brother Bill (Louise) of Rock Hill, SC; cousin Charlie Burgess (Bev) of Damascus, MD; Six children – plus 14 grand and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son John and his wife, Rose –the love of his life for nearly 72 years. Jim was a US Navy, WWII Veteran & member of the American Legion. A devout Catholic he was a Knight Grand Cross of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, a 4th Degree life member of the Knights of Columbus and parishioner at St. Timothy’s. Jim began his career in public accounting and worked with a Southern Bell Telephone Company before joining IBM where he was a member of the Chairman’s Circle and Quarter Century Club before retirement. Then he had a “second” career as a Real Estate Broker. He was an avid golfer for over 60 years and at one time enjoyed a handicap of 9! His favorite courses: Wingfoot & Pinehurst #2.  A master craftsman, Jim remodeled every home the family lived in. He had a passion for stained glass, furniture-making and antique/family heirloom restoration. He & Rose loved to travel and ever-ready for a good challenge he could be seen para-sailing while on a cruise in his 80’s. Jim enjoyed ballroom dance, bowling & gourmet cooking along with his daily puzzles & crypto quotes. If you were an overnight guest in his home – your send-off was a breakfast of his famous Eggs Benedict. Erma Bombeck said it best: “When I stand before God at the end of my life I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left and could say … I used everything you gave me.” He did. A visitation will be held at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 4:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:30 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, FL. Interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Cornerstone Hospice, who provided loving care and comfort to Jim & his family or The Salvation Army.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL.

