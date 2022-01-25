50.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Lady Lake man jailed on drug charges after K-9 alerts on SUV

By Meta Minton
Richard Lee Cooper Jr.
Richard Lee Cooper Jr.

A Lady Lake man was jailed on drug charges after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Richard Lee Cooper Jr., 41, was driving a sport utility vehicle pulling a trailer at about 1 a.m. Saturday when he was pulled over because the trailer had only one functioning taillight and no visible tag, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. A K-9 alerted on the the driver’s side door area, prompting a search of the vehicle.

Officers found 5.7 grams of methamphetamine, syringes and a bottle of pills identified as Baclofen, a muscle relaxer.

Cooper was arrested on drug possession charges and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $3,000 bond.

