President Biden getting beat up by the mainstream media

To the Editor:

Joe Biden has been getting beat up by the mainstream media lately but unlike the former president he hasn’t called them names or fake news. I’m sure Joe doesn’t like the bad press, but he knows that the free press keeps our politicians in check and our free society alive.

No doubt he has made some mistakes since taking office. One was trying to stick to Trump’s agreement with Al Qaeda and Isis for the draw-down of our troops, he should have known anything Trump had formulated would turn out bad for us and our allies, Syria showed us that, just ask the Kurds. For the many that were upset, including myself how things went during the withdraw, it was the right thing to end the 20-year war we were never going to win, but I hoped leaving would have been different.

Another thing I believe Biden didn’t realize was how much the Trump virus had infected the Republican leadership and Republicans as a whole, they were no longer the people he had previously worked with. The truth and the rule of law was no longer part of their agenda. After Jan.6 a few of them tried to stand up to Trump and tell the truth of that day, but being the cowards, they were they collapsed under of the fear of Trump’s wrath.

Biden is a moderate at heart, but he let the far-left set much of his of his agenda, and of course COVID-19 is no help for any administration, Democrats or Republicans.

I don’t know what is going to happen in the midterms, but I hope both parties do their best to keep the crazies and the conspiracy nuts out of our politics, we need people who actually want to govern and move this country forward.

David Engelhardt

Village of Summerhill