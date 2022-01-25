Robert Jeffery Huston

47.9 F
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
By Staff Report
Robert (Bob) Jeffery Huston, 66, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in Lady Lake, FL. Born on May 12, 1955 in Salem, OH was the son of the late Lloyd and Eleanor Huston who moved to Cape Coral, FL in 1975. Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years Nancy Huston, Step-Son Chris Hensley, 2 grandchildren Kyle (Rachel) & Kaydance Hensley, 1 great-grandson Jaxton Hensley Bob is predeceased by his parents, his brother, Richard, and his sister, Cynthia Parker (Huston) For Family and Friends there will be a Celebration of Life for Bob at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.

