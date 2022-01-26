58.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
type here...

Bear sightings reportedly on rise in southern end of The Villages

By Staff Report

Bear sightings are reportedly on the rise in the southern end of The Villages.

A resident reported seeing a “large black bear” near the Sawgrass Market place under construction in the Village of St. Catherine. That bear eventually roamed back into a wooded area.

A Village of Bradford resident captured surveillance on a home security cameras of two black bears, one “small and a pretty big one,” a likely description of a mother and her cub. And a bear was spotted investigating trash bags in the Village of Citrus Grove.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises that if you encounter a bear at close range in your backyard or in the outdoors, remain standing, don’t stare into the bear’s eyes, back up slowly and speak to the bear in a calm voice. Don’t run away, approach the bear or play dead. Find a safe place and make sure the bear has an escape route, then yell or bang pots and pans together to scare the bear away.

There are 1,200 bears roaming Central Florida. They are the largest land mammals in the state. Male bears typically weigh between 250 and 400 pounds. Three adult male bears have tipped the scales at more than 600 pounds each. Females are smaller at about 125-250 pounds each. Bear cubs at birth are smaller than a can of soda.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sumter County commissioners’ criminal case

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tries to the get to the bottom of the criminal case against two Sumter County commissioners.

Liberals think they’re smarter

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from South Carolina contends that liberals think they are smarter than conservatives.

Reversing One Sumter is not about the Developer or politics

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a League of Women Voters official regarding the Reverse One Sumter ballot initiative. He contends Reversing One Sumter is not about the Developer or politics.

President Biden getting beat up by the mainstream media

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident writes that President Biden is getting beat up by the mainstream media.

League of Women Voters’ Letter to the Editor is spot on

A Village of Pennecamp resident believes that a Letter to the Editor from a local leader of the League of Women Voters is spot on.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos