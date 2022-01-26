Bear sightings reportedly on rise in southern end of The Villages

Bear sightings are reportedly on the rise in the southern end of The Villages.

A resident reported seeing a “large black bear” near the Sawgrass Market place under construction in the Village of St. Catherine. That bear eventually roamed back into a wooded area.

A Village of Bradford resident captured surveillance on a home security cameras of two black bears, one “small and a pretty big one,” a likely description of a mother and her cub. And a bear was spotted investigating trash bags in the Village of Citrus Grove.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises that if you encounter a bear at close range in your backyard or in the outdoors, remain standing, don’t stare into the bear’s eyes, back up slowly and speak to the bear in a calm voice. Don’t run away, approach the bear or play dead. Find a safe place and make sure the bear has an escape route, then yell or bang pots and pans together to scare the bear away.

There are 1,200 bears roaming Central Florida. They are the largest land mammals in the state. Male bears typically weigh between 250 and 400 pounds. Three adult male bears have tipped the scales at more than 600 pounds each. Females are smaller at about 125-250 pounds each. Bear cubs at birth are smaller than a can of soda.