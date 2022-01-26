Husband arrested in Best Buy parking lot while waiting for wife

A husband was arrested in the parking lot of Best Buy in Lady Lake while he was waiting for his wife.

Kevin Joe Bohlin, 24, of Ocala, was in a white Ford pickup at 5:41 p.m. Sunday at the store at Village Crossroads, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When an officer approached the pickup, Bohlin rolled down a window and the officer found “a clearly visible presence of smoke inside and a very strong odor of cannabis,” the report said.

A search of the pickup turned up “several burnt hand rolled cigarettes consistent with the inhalation of cannabis” as well as a glass pipe.

Bohlin was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.