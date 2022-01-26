Sumter County commissioners’ criminal case

To the Editor:

Since Dec. 15, 2021 The Villages Daily Sun and Villages-News.com posted opinions and stories about the two Sumter County commissioners referencing some questionable behavior unbecoming of commissioners.

The Daily Sun newspaper often prints one-sided opinions for pertinent issues, according to some readers, in this instance stories about the two Sumter County commissioners which were indicted for questionable timely phone conversations between them. We hear all kind of criticism about the newspaper articles that may rub some of the readers the wrong way. Each newspaper article as written includes the editor’s and reporter’s contact information for comments. Never heard of any disgruntled reader disagreeing with the Daily Sun’s articles as written that had opposing viewpoints requesting the newspaper’s editor publish readers’ controversial articles. If an article is turned down because in the readers’ opinion was not published due to the fact of offering another point of view, then the paper is one sided. If you did not try, don’t complain!

For the last month plus, Villages-News.com, was inundated with opinions about the two Sumter County Commissioners implicated doing something that was questionable. Some friends, associates and Village residents commented as posted on line swearing that the two suspect commissioners are lily white and the other commenters believe the two commissioners are guilty as charged. Each opposing party is commenting in writing trying to convince the other party to believe what they believe as true; either guilty or non-guilty. Typically postings to date are wishful thinking thus simulating a pre-trial by media and popularity.

There were comments about the lengthy definition of the Florida Sunshine Laws. Friends of the accused also commented about how many social activities and organizations subject commissioners were active members, but that did not make what the commissioners are accused of correct. The commenters as associates and sympathizers of the accused never advised the now suspended commissioners to follow the rules, only after the fact. Communications with fellow board members, no matter what method, is not permitted, period; because any conversation outside of a public forum is not transparent. Easy interpretations are; if you are walking down the street and see a fellow commissioner walking towards you, walk across to the other side of the street; find another golf partner; talk about grandchildren to somebody that cares; share blue burry muffins with somebody else on Sunday after services; if you receive a phone call from a member of the same board, do not answer or hang up. Spending hours in the library to read every word of the Florida Sunshine Laws, the commissioners, as every other government official, are schooled on the correct definition of rules and procedures and need to adhere to the restrictive documentation as stated.

The governor of Florida, because it his job, had no other choice but to suspend the indicted commissioners. Associates, donors, friends and political party affiliation, nor developer, have bearing on what is in order for the governor to act. The process is such that indicted officials with any criminal implications cannot serve in any capacity on state boards. The governor does not act without proper documentation and researching issues for just cause.

The Sumter County Commission, dealing with anonymous or open complaint issues similar to The Villages complaint procedures, has the authority to address the current complaint issue procedures. The Florida Sunshine Laws have to be adhered to without any changes or deviations. The final issues of the complaints about “yes” or “no” phone calls, although not directly naming the Florida Sunshine Laws, were filed and served on the Sumter County Commissioners, outcome will be forthcoming when the jury decides and the gavel sounds.

Over the years, The Villages grew from a candy store operation to a multi-billion dollar big business. This is a success story that is shared by the residents that bought into the lifestyle as offered by The Villages and the developer’s planning and design. Some residents residing in The Villages are envious of the developers’ success lacking consideration for the endurance and risk the founding fathers persevered with the endeavor to build a place for all whom live here, regardless of life status, to enjoy. Keeping this thought in mind, the developer and residents should appreciate and respect what is here and historically preserve everything from the beginning of The Villages to the ongoing expansion today, whether residential, recreational, commercial or light industry.

During The Villages’ progression, to name some, qualified professional planning, design, financial, legal consultants were engaged by the developer and political people were elected by residents as required to provide expertise in their specific disciplines. The developer surrounds themselves with knowledgeable individuals to perform responsibilities as assigned. However, The Villages are blessed with a multitude of knot-hole engineers, (an individual that stands out on the side walk looking through the fence as components are assembled and suggests that he built the building), around town that provide an opinion as to how things are, but how things could be better. There are many non-shingled lawyers, (correct definition has to do with men’s room conversations), that also voice their opinion in various ways with little respect for attorneys that earned a degree and decree through schooling, experience, seasoning and winning and losing cases. Nobody to date has questioned finances, wear-with-all or commitments required to make The Villages what it is today. Let’s hang that on the developer and the residents that bought into The Villages program since many of us contribute to live here.

Then the political faction can influence how the county and Villages operates. Dr. Peters’ studies of the corporate world and local political responsibilities do have some similarities. We elect politicians to positions that effect how we live and how our money is spent. The Villages Management sometimes is accused of tipping the scale by allegedly influencing politicians and people in high places. Because we don’t like the results of some political decisions, we are upset with the outcome and look for any excuse. The most recent first term Sumter County Commissioners were elected, lacking any comprehensive voter vetting, based on a tax reversal platform that stood as initially proposed. Impact fees and infrastructure are a necessity for future growth in this area. Who and where does that money comes from and how it is paid back are important. We don’t negotiate prices at the supermarket or discount the cost of gasoline. It costs so much to maintain this place and finance future growth. This is what we entrust our political representatives to oversee and consider the amounts of money spent and where it comes from. The Sumter County Commissioners must have the foresight to work with the developer and the residents to make The Villages a better place for everybody to live in harmony and integrity. There are no sides, only improving the quality of life, lifestyle and future growth in The Villages that is everybody’s responsibility via participation.

The Village Management periodically meets discreetly with individuals of a faction to influence the discretionary outcome of matters of the residents’ arguments and concerns; meeting sometimes one on one at separate times with individuals of the same faction for the same reason to influence outcome. Although these meetings are legally ok, typical of big business to obtain results, they are ethically questionable and not transparent. We have never seen any push back from the affected residents about these meetings since the meetings are not published or in an open forum, but have lifestyle effects.

We need to put the whiskey bottle on the table and put these operational issues behind us, (The Village Management and residents). Level the playing field by having only public meetings. There are residential and commercial tax allocation differences, maintenance and repair costs, impact fees, future growth, amenity fee issues that affect all residents. Often these items are put in place without explanations, only after the fact.

Jim Cipollone

Village of Palo Alto