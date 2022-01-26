Teen nabbed in Wildwood with two bags of marijuana tucked in her bra

A teen was nabbed in Wildwood with two bags of marijuana tucked in her bra.

Taylor Lynn Penley, 19, of Coleman, was driving a gray Nissan Sentra at about 10 a.m. Tuesday when she was following closely behind a vehicle in front of her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, a check revealed her driver’s license has been suspended and a seize tag order had been issued. The officer detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from Penley’s vehicle. A female officer was summoned to search Penley, but prior to her arrival, Penley admitted she had “weed” in her bra, the report said. The female officer found two clear plastic bags in Penley’s bra, containing a total of 6.52 grams of marijuana. She was also in possession of a marijuana grinder.

Penley was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.