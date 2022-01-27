61.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 27, 2022
type here...

Driver with heavily tinted windows arrested after traffic stop at RaceTrac

By Meta Minton
Kevin Wayne McKendree
Kevin Wayne McKendree

A driver with heavily tinted windows was arrested after a traffic stop at RaceTrac in Lady Lake.

Kevin Wayne McKendree, 48, of Beverly Hills, was driving a white 2007 Lincoln Towncar at 1:25 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the intersection with Rolling Acres Road when an officer noticed the illegally tinted windows, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During the traffic stop, McKendree handed the officer his license, which he knew was suspended. A check revealed multiple suspensions for failure to pay a traffic fine and failure to meet a financial obligation. He also has three previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A liberals really smarter?

The burning question this week appears to be whether liberals are smarter than conservatives. A Village of Santo Domingo resident weighs in with an opinion.

Has the government and media been telling some lies about COVID-19?

Has the government and media been telling some lies about COVID-19? A Village of Rio Grande resident has a theory.

Letter to the Editor was a study in misinformation

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on previous letter writer and chastises his “misinformation.”

Sumter County commissioners’ criminal case

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tries to the get to the bottom of the criminal case against two Sumter County commissioners.

Liberals think they’re smarter

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from South Carolina contends that liberals think they are smarter than conservatives.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos