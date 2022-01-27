Driver with heavily tinted windows arrested after traffic stop at RaceTrac

A driver with heavily tinted windows was arrested after a traffic stop at RaceTrac in Lady Lake.

Kevin Wayne McKendree, 48, of Beverly Hills, was driving a white 2007 Lincoln Towncar at 1:25 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the intersection with Rolling Acres Road when an officer noticed the illegally tinted windows, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During the traffic stop, McKendree handed the officer his license, which he knew was suspended. A check revealed multiple suspensions for failure to pay a traffic fine and failure to meet a financial obligation. He also has three previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.