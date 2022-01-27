Has the government and media been telling some lies about COVID-19?

62.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 27, 2022
By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Is this new virus surrounded by money, power, corruption and incompetence? Why did we give big pharma a boatload of money and unlimited liability protection to develop vaccines for a virus that probably originated in a lab in China that our government supported financially? Were corruption or incompetence involved? In spite of this huge investment, it looks like we wound up with a shot rather than a vaccine. (the government revised the definition) Were all the government mandates and restrictions effective? Were they necessary? Are any of them necessary now? Do shots prevent the virus? Do shots protect others around you? Is there any downside to the shots? Do masks prevent the virus or protect others? Is there any downside to the masks? Why has the government restricted readily available medical therapeutics for early treatment rather than encourage their use and develop more of them? Is this a deliberate action to simply support more shots? Are the shot and booster regimens looking more like our traditional approach to the flu? (other than more jabs) Is natural immunity a key factor in the improving statistics for hospitalizations and deaths? Back to my original question of are we being lied to. If the answer is yes then my hope is that there will be a day of reckoning for the charlatans involved.

Robert Moore
Village of Rio Grande

 

