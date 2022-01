James Robert Mahood, 81, of The Villages, FL passed away Monday, January 24, 2022. He was born March 30, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY to Theodore and Christine Mahood. He was survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carol Joy Mahood; sons: Tim Mahood and Glen (Laurie) Mahood; daughter, Rebecca (Pete) Nelson; brother, Allan Mahood; 9 grandchildren and numerous other loving family and friends.