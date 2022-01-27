Meeting could be start to addressing problems on Rolling Acres Road

An upcoming meeting could be a start to addressing problems on Rolling Acres Road.

Recently, Lady Lake Mayor James Reitz, Town Manager William Lawrence and Growth Director Thad Carroll participated in a Zoom meeting with Lake County Commission Chairman Sean Parks, who used the meeting to stress the importance of building relationships. The topic of overburdened Rolling Acres Road, which is owned by the county, was raised.

“We discussed the idea of developing a partnership with the Town of Lady Lake, Lake County, and the State of Florida to resolve the issues with Rolling Acres Road,” Lawrence said.

He added that Parks was “receptive” to the idea.

The Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be hosting a joint planning work group meeting with all municipalities in Lake County at 9 a.m. Feb. 7 at the Harris Room in the Venetian Center, located at 1 Dozier Court, Leesburg.

The purpose of the joint planning work group meeting is for the Lake County Board of County Commissioners and all 14 municipalities to work together on a vision for future development in Lake County. The work group will develop a strategy for promoting growth in targeted urban areas while focusing on maintaining the unique qualities of rural Lake County.

The meeting is open to the public.