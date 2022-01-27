61.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 27, 2022
type here...

Meeting could be start to addressing problems on Rolling Acres Road

By Meta Minton

An upcoming meeting could be a start to addressing problems on Rolling Acres Road.

Recently, Lady Lake Mayor James Reitz, Town Manager William Lawrence and Growth Director Thad Carroll participated in a Zoom meeting with Lake County Commission Chairman Sean Parks, who used the meeting to stress the importance of building relationships. The topic of overburdened Rolling Acres Road, which is owned by the county, was raised.

“We discussed the idea of developing a partnership with the Town of Lady Lake, Lake County, and the State of Florida to resolve the issues with Rolling Acres Road,” Lawrence said.

He added that Parks was “receptive” to the idea.

Potholes are visible on Rolling Acres Road at U.S. Hwy. 27441 in Lady Lake
Potholes are visible on Rolling Acres Road at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

The Lake County Board of County Commissioners will be hosting a joint planning work group meeting with all municipalities in Lake County at 9 a.m. Feb. 7 at the Harris Room in the Venetian Center, located at 1 Dozier Court, Leesburg.

The purpose of the joint planning work group meeting is for the Lake County Board of County Commissioners and all 14 municipalities to work together on a vision for future development in Lake County. The work group will develop a strategy for promoting growth in targeted urban areas while focusing on maintaining the unique qualities of rural Lake County.

The meeting is open to the public.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A liberals really smarter?

The burning question this week appears to be whether liberals are smarter than conservatives. A Village of Santo Domingo resident weighs in with an opinion.

Has the government and media been telling some lies about COVID-19?

Has the government and media been telling some lies about COVID-19? A Village of Rio Grande resident has a theory.

Letter to the Editor was a study in misinformation

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on previous letter writer and chastises his “misinformation.”

Sumter County commissioners’ criminal case

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tries to the get to the bottom of the criminal case against two Sumter County commissioners.

Liberals think they’re smarter

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from South Carolina contends that liberals think they are smarter than conservatives.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos