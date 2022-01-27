55.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 27, 2022
type here...

Steven Anthony Masetta Sr.

By Staff Report
Steven Anthony Masetta Sr.
Steven Anthony Masetta Sr.

On January 14th, 2022, Steven Anthony Masetta Sr, 63, Born in Rochester NY, Resident of Lady Lake FL transitioned from this life to eternal rest. Pre-deceased by his father Anthony Joseph Masetta. Survived by his beloved wife Kim Masetta (Alianell), His mother Janette Frances Montante. His brother Russell Joseph Masetta. His beloved children Steven Jr Masetta (Kelly Rohr), Shelly Masetta, and Samantha Masetta. His stepchildren Ryan Wannike, Melissa Wannike, Amanda Wannike, Margaret Carwadine (Wannike), Jessica Sanchez (Wannike)/Arnulfo Sanchez Jr, and Rachel Lambert (Wannike)/Thomas Lambert. Following 15 grandchildren and several nephews. In July of 1973 as a teen, he received the Frank J. Smith award for meritorious public service from the Rochester Police Bureau, after seizing a bandit. He was a caring, opinionated, thoughtful, and a perfectionist with his craft. Founder and owner operator of Steve’s Empire Collision in Rochester NY. He dedicated his life to his family and brought joy to everyone he encountered. A friend that you knew you could always count on, accommodating to those in need and lending a helping hand to others. His favorite way to spend his time was being surrounded with his countless friends and loving family, cracking open a cold beer and filling the room with laughter.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sumter County commissioners’ criminal case

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tries to the get to the bottom of the criminal case against two Sumter County commissioners.

Liberals think they’re smarter

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from South Carolina contends that liberals think they are smarter than conservatives.

Reversing One Sumter is not about the Developer or politics

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a League of Women Voters official regarding the Reverse One Sumter ballot initiative. He contends Reversing One Sumter is not about the Developer or politics.

President Biden getting beat up by the mainstream media

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident writes that President Biden is getting beat up by the mainstream media.

League of Women Voters’ Letter to the Editor is spot on

A Village of Pennecamp resident believes that a Letter to the Editor from a local leader of the League of Women Voters is spot on.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos