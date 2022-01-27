On January 14th, 2022, Steven Anthony Masetta Sr, 63, Born in Rochester NY, Resident of Lady Lake FL transitioned from this life to eternal rest. Pre-deceased by his father Anthony Joseph Masetta. Survived by his beloved wife Kim Masetta (Alianell), His mother Janette Frances Montante. His brother Russell Joseph Masetta. His beloved children Steven Jr Masetta (Kelly Rohr), Shelly Masetta, and Samantha Masetta. His stepchildren Ryan Wannike, Melissa Wannike, Amanda Wannike, Margaret Carwadine (Wannike), Jessica Sanchez (Wannike)/Arnulfo Sanchez Jr, and Rachel Lambert (Wannike)/Thomas Lambert. Following 15 grandchildren and several nephews. In July of 1973 as a teen, he received the Frank J. Smith award for meritorious public service from the Rochester Police Bureau, after seizing a bandit. He was a caring, opinionated, thoughtful, and a perfectionist with his craft. Founder and owner operator of Steve’s Empire Collision in Rochester NY. He dedicated his life to his family and brought joy to everyone he encountered. A friend that you knew you could always count on, accommodating to those in need and lending a helping hand to others. His favorite way to spend his time was being surrounded with his countless friends and loving family, cracking open a cold beer and filling the room with laughter.