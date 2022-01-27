Summerfield man arrested on DUI charge in restaurant parking lot

A Summerfield man was arrested on a drunk driving charge in a restaurant parking lot in Leesburg.

Ricardo Hernandez, 30, was driving a white 2018 Dodge Ram pickup towing a trailer at about 8 p.m. Wednesday when he traveled the wrong way on a street, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He was pulled over in the parking lot of Maryland Fried Chicken.

It appeared Hernandez had been drinking. A translator was called to the scene as the native of Mexico primarily speaks Spanish.

Hernandez performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.