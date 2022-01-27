61.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Teen suspect in mother’s car nabbed with 9mm gun in waistband at Wawa

By Meta Minton
Loren Dizzon Lee Harris
Loren Dizzon Lee Harris

A 19-year-old suspected drug dealer was nabbed with a 9mm gun tucked in his waistband at the Wawa gas station and convenience store in Oxford.

Loren Dizzon Lee Harris of Ocala was driving his mother’s black Nissan Maxima at about 9 p.m. Wednesday when the vehicle was spotted at the gas pumps of Wawa at the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He had  a fully loaded 9mm Taurus with a round in the chamber in his waistband.

Harris was found to be in possession of fentanyl, an electronic vaping device with THC oil and other drugs. He is suspected of selling drugs. He did not have a concealed weapons permit.

He was arrested on multiple charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $29,000 bond.

