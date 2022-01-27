Wildwood police arrest man caught driving without license

Wildwood police arrested a man caught driving without a license.

Tarrence Morkece McMillon, 24, of Wildwood, was driving a gray 2013 Nissan when he failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign located at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Kilgore Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, McMillon admitted he does not have a driver’s license and has never obtained one, the report said.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $150 bond.