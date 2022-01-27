Yvonne Francoise LeMere

Yvonne Francoise (De Maere) Le Mere, 94, of Pooler, Georgia, formerly a longtime resident of The Villages, Florida, died suddenly on Jan. 23, 2022, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. Yvonne was born in Antwerp, Belgium, on Jan. 20, 1928, to Alfonse and Richardina (Dillis) De Maere. She immigrated to the United States in 1946 and lived in the Detroit area until she and her husband George retired from Chrysler Corporation and moved to The Villages. Throughout her long life, Yvonne was an accomplished singer and entertainer, who performed for the USO during WWII. She was a founding member of The Villages’ Way, Way, Way Off-Broadway Players and The Village Voices. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, George F. Le Mere; her daughters Michelle (Bob) Tremmel and Monique Belli; grandchildren Courtney Lutz, Laurel Joseph, Jacob (Kelley) Belli, and Keven Belli; great-grandchildren Libby and Wren Lutz, Julian Joseph, Haven Jackson-Belli, and Rowen Belli; and stepsons Pete, Joe, and Jim Le Mere and their families. Cremation took place on Jan. 25, 2022.