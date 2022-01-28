51.6 F
The Villages
Friday, January 28, 2022
Carol Grimley

By Staff Report
Carol Grimley, 83 passed away on January 12, 2022. Carol was born on March 21, 1939 in Oak Park, Illinois to her late parents, Betty and Gene Hadley. She graduated from York High School and received an education degree from Millikan University. She married Jim Grimley in June of 1963. During their 52-year marriage, they raised 3 boys, and enjoyed knowing 4 grandchildren. They worked hard, played hard and retired to the Villages, FL in 2003 and were able to spend the last 13 years of their lives there. Carol remained in the Villages until October of 2021 when she moved to Greenwood, Indiana to be closer to her sons and grandchildren. She was a teacher until her retirement in 2002. Throughout her life, she enjoyed all manner of knitting and left behind multiple finished works that are cherished by her family and friends. She enjoyed cats and showered them with love and attention throughout her life. Carol lived a full life making friends wherever she went. She was an active resident in the Villages and golfed, engaged in social clubs and enjoyed being with her friends. Her brother, Gene Hadley, and her husband Jim Grimley precede her in death. She is survived by her sons Michael and his wife Karen Grimley of Cincinnati, OH, Brian and his wife Karen Grimley of Greenwood, IN and Timothy Grimley of Indianapolis, IN. She adored her 4 grandchildren, Oliva and Aiden Grimley of Cincinnati and Lily and Zada of Greenwood, IN. A private celebration of her life will occur on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in Greenwood, IN.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Sumter County Florida;

