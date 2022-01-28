Lake Miona pickleball courts closure to begin on Monday

The Lake Miona Recreation Center pickleball courts will be closed for maintenance Monday, Jan. 31 through Wednesday, Feb. 16.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Lake Miona Recreation Center at (352) 430-2950.
