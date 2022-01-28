Webster joins lawmakers demanding answers about end of monoclonal treatment

Congressman Daniel Webster has joined other lawmakers in demanding answers from the Food and Drug Administration about its sudden decision to revoke the emergency use authorizations for two monoclonal antibody drugs.

The decision forced the closure of the monoclonal anti-body treatment center at the Barnstorm Theater in The Villages. Many Villagers battling COVID-19 have expressed positive results from the treatment.

“It is imperative that our states and healthcare providers have every available resource at their disposal to prevent this virus from surging again,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Americans deserve leaders that make decisions based on real-world data and work diligently with states and healthcare providers to carry out transparent policies, providing them with plenty of time to respond. Ultimately, it is HHS’s responsibility to ensure states and healthcare providers have the tools they need to fight this pandemic, not to disrupt them with politically motivated decision-making.”

Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages, has joined with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack of Gainesville, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Fort Walton Beach, U.S. Rep. Brian Mast of Fort Pierce and others, in making the demand.

“This decision cut off these treatment options for thousands of Floridians in need and forced all of the state’s monoclonal anti-body treatment sites to close. Floridians deserve answers on this unexpected, short-sighted decision made by the Biden Administration,” Webster said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also has been harshly critical of the decision.