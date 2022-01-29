Biden is to blame for high oil prices

To the Editor:

Reading the article, “Why are oil prices so high and is relief in sight?” Answer? No relief until we get a new leader which goes back to drilling for our own oil an gas.

If the writer had read history of the 1975 oil embargo when Iraq quit selling us oil they could see what happened. Inflation. Shortages, then depression and high interest rates.

We were energy independent. Biden stopped federal drilling, closed the Keystone pipeline, then imposed regulations on private drilling making us dependent on foreign oil.

Then to make it worse, he lifted sanctions on Russia so they could open a pipeline. Now we have foreign unrest an he has put us in a dangerous position. Plus not defending our border and allowing us to be invaded by criminals, terrorists and drugs. Dropping these all over the country for us to pay for. Anyone who thinks he is doing a good job please read some history. When he stopped drilling, the writing was on the wall.

Kathleen Cook

Village of Sanitago