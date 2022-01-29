Charlotte Neighborhood Adult Pool to be closed in February

The Charlotte Neighborhood Recreation Area Adult Pool will be closed for maintenance Friday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 27.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Captiva Recreation Center at (352) 259-7422.
