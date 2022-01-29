47.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Charlotte Neighborhood Adult Pool to be closed in February

By Staff Report

The Charlotte Neighborhood Recreation Area Adult Pool will be closed for maintenance Friday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 27.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Captiva Recreation Center at (352) 259-7422.

