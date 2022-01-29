Johnny Michael Stroud, age 79, of Belleview, Florida passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Johnny was born July 15, 1942.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ForestLawnOcala.com for the Stroud family.
