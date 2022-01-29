39 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 29, 2022
type here...

Nancy Warren

By Staff Report

Nancy Warren of Summerfield, Florida, passed away January 5, 2022. She was born in Williamsburg, Kentucky on November 6, 1946. Nancy graduated from Williamsburg High School. She also attended Cumberland College in Kentucky. She was married to James Warren (her pumpkin) on July 18, 1975. Nancy had a career at Monroe Regional Medical Center as a Short Stay Surgical Secretary. She was a Baptist member and had a passion for fishing, riding Harley’s with her pumpkin, and being with her family. She was the life of the party, she loved adventures, shopping, and more shopping. Christmas and Halloween were her favorite holidays. She loved to make candy bags for everyone and dress up, as well as her house. She wanted her home to be the most decorated and lit up for Christmas. She loved doing things for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Nancy was the most caring and loving woman you could ever meet.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Talk about fake news!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident points to “fake news” published in The Villages Daily Sun.

DeSantis not fit to be governor

A reader from Ocala contends that Ron DeSantis is not fit to be governor, as evidenced by his recent decisions with regard to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Are liberals really smarter?

The burning question this week appears to be whether liberals are smarter than conservatives. A Village of Santo Domingo resident weighs in with an opinion.

Has the government and media been telling some lies about COVID-19?

Has the government and media been telling some lies about COVID-19? A Village of Rio Grande resident has a theory.

Letter to the Editor was a study in misinformation

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on previous letter writer and chastises his “misinformation.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos