Nancy Warren of Summerfield, Florida, passed away January 5, 2022. She was born in Williamsburg, Kentucky on November 6, 1946. Nancy graduated from Williamsburg High School. She also attended Cumberland College in Kentucky. She was married to James Warren (her pumpkin) on July 18, 1975. Nancy had a career at Monroe Regional Medical Center as a Short Stay Surgical Secretary. She was a Baptist member and had a passion for fishing, riding Harley’s with her pumpkin, and being with her family. She was the life of the party, she loved adventures, shopping, and more shopping. Christmas and Halloween were her favorite holidays. She loved to make candy bags for everyone and dress up, as well as her house. She wanted her home to be the most decorated and lit up for Christmas. She loved doing things for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Nancy was the most caring and loving woman you could ever meet.