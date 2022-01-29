47.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Reduction of bond sought for man jailed in knife attack in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Jessie Charles Webb 2
Jessie Charles Webb

A reduction of bond is being sought for a man jailed in a New Year’s Day knife attack on a woman in The Villages.

Jessie Charles Webb, 32, is being held on $100,000 bond at the Lake County Jail on felony charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. The public defender’s office has filed a motion seeking to reduce Webb’s bond to $20,000. A hearing on the motion is set for Feb. 9 in Lake County Court.

A woman living on the Historic Side of The Villages said Webb woke her up early on the morning of Jan. 1 and announced he had a “surprise” for her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He took her outside, pushed her into a shed and would not allow her to leave. He was armed with a knife and got on top of her as they argued about “jealousy issues,” the report said.

“I’m not playing around,” he said as he held the knife to her throat. “I’m going to have to kill you now.”

She attempted for four hours to free herself from Webb and the shed. However, every time she tried to leave, he would “push her and threaten her,” according to the report. Webb, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds, restrained her by stepping on her feet. When Webb attempted to move the woman to the home’s sun room, she broke free and ran to the nearby Shell gas station. Officers found Webb in the carport of the St. Andrews Boulevard home. He had the bloody knife attached to his belt.

In 2019, Webb was arrested after stealing a Community Watch vehicle and taking it for a wild ride. He nearly hit a New York snowbird on the golf course before he crashed and was taken into custody.

