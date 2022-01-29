47.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 29, 2022
type here...

Woman to lose driver’s license after crash at gate in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Jannille Dalton
Jannille Dalton

A woman will lose her driver’s license after crashing into a gate last year in The Villages.

Jannille Dalton, 45, who lives on Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

In addition to losing her license for six months, she has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

The Fort Lauderdale native was accompanied by her dog when she was arrested Aug. 16 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies after crashing into an entrance gate in the Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills. Alcoholic beverage containers were found in her car. She refused to provide a breath sample.

There are more than 3,000 gate repairs needed each year in The Villages and the majority of the damage at the gates can be attributed to “distracted” drivers. Those who knock down gates are assessed a fee of $250. The District Office recovers about $50,000 per year from the at-fault drivers, some of it coming from insurance.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Contractor should be held liable for destruction of historic tree at 7-Eleven site in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident suggests that a contractor should be held liable for the destruction of of an historic tree at a 7-Eleven construction site in The Villages.

Biden is to blame for high oil prices

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says President Biden is to blame for high oil prices.

A suitable punishment for Ed McGinty

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident suggests a suitable punishment for Villager Ed McGinty, who is facing a stalking charge.

Talk about fake news!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident points to “fake news” published in The Villages Daily Sun.

DeSantis not fit to be governor

A reader from Ocala contends that Ron DeSantis is not fit to be governor, as evidenced by his recent decisions with regard to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos