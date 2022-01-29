Woman to lose driver’s license after crash at gate in The Villages

A woman will lose her driver’s license after crashing into a gate last year in The Villages.

Jannille Dalton, 45, who lives on Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

In addition to losing her license for six months, she has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

The Fort Lauderdale native was accompanied by her dog when she was arrested Aug. 16 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies after crashing into an entrance gate in the Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills. Alcoholic beverage containers were found in her car. She refused to provide a breath sample.

There are more than 3,000 gate repairs needed each year in The Villages and the majority of the damage at the gates can be attributed to “distracted” drivers. Those who knock down gates are assessed a fee of $250. The District Office recovers about $50,000 per year from the at-fault drivers, some of it coming from insurance.