Lady sex offender from Michigan registers permanent address in The Villages

A lady sex offender from Michigan has registered a permanent address in The Villages.

Kimberly Ann Ritchie, 41, on Thursday registered the address at 626 Tarrson Blvd. in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The property is owned by someone in Ocala and it appears to be a rental.

She was convicted in 2007 for fourth degree criminal sexual conduct in Lenawee County, Michigan.

She goes by the alias Kimberly Ann Frost, according to FDLE.