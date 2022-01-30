Margaret Jackie Kelly of The Villages, Florida | 1943 – 2022 | Obituary

Margaret Jackie Kelly, 78, (nee Mihok) Born in Yugoslavia on May 16th, 1943 – January 8th, 2022 Preceded in Death by her parents, Josef and Eva Mihok. Loving mother of Scott (Doris) Vischer, Monica Vischer and Tina Bauer; Affectionate grandmother of James (Melanie) Borgelt, Clayton Bauer, Jennifer (Gary) Sonnenberg, Jessica Vischer and Jordan Vischer. Great-grandmother to Madelyn and Theodore. Loving sister of Ann (Robert) Garner, Elizabeth (Tom) Corcoran and the late Karl (Debbie) Mihok. Loving daughter, aunt, cousin and friend.