28.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 30, 2022
type here...

Owen Wesley Kelchner

By Staff Report
Owen Wesley Kelchner
Owen Wesley Kelchner

Owen Wesley Kelchner went to be with his Savior on January 24, 2022. Owen was born September 20, 1943 to Ralph Owen Kelchner & Nancy Belle (Bardo) Kelchner. He was born in Jersey Shore Hospital, Pennsylvania. Owen was preceded by his parents, wife Sharon L. Kelchner and brother Jeff. Owen retired in September 2018 after 44 years of driving truck for Lucas Trucking. Owen leaves behind his loving wife Patricia Jones-Kelchner of 2.5 years along with his children: Celeste & Matt Baumgartener, Seth & Robin Kelchner, Melissa Kelchner, Owen & Julie Kelchner, Justin & Melanie Kelchner. Step-children: Ralph E Jones, Jr., Stacey L. McLucas and Kimberly Ann Biss Grandkids: Jessica, Jayson, Jordan, Tyler, Austin, August, Cooper, Samuel, Wesley, Nina, Mia, Eliana, Taylor, Nadia, Giana, Kadence and Britton. Great Grandkids: Richard IIII, NaDean, Zion, Bryson, Trenton, Justus, Hudson, Sephora, Hedassah, Landon, Talia, Xavier, and Myla. He also leaves behind his 3 sisters – Carol, Pamela, Jennie. Owen was a loving husband, father and PopPop.
Owen was so proud to become a Deacon of New Bethel Community Church in January. He served as an usher; yard clean up and helped in any way he could.
Owen will be greatly missed by his church family and all that knew him. His smile will not be forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 5th at 11 am at New Bethel Community Church, 8780 SE 157th Place, Summerfield, FL.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 11th at 10 am at City Church, 36 E 4th Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Contractor should be held liable for destruction of historic tree at 7-Eleven site in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident suggests that a contractor should be held liable for the destruction of an historic tree at a 7-Eleven construction site in The Villages.

Biden is to blame for high oil prices

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says President Biden is to blame for high oil prices.

A suitable punishment for Ed McGinty

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident suggests a suitable punishment for Villager Ed McGinty, who is facing a stalking charge.

Talk about fake news!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident points to “fake news” published in The Villages Daily Sun.

DeSantis not fit to be governor

A reader from Ocala contends that Ron DeSantis is not fit to be governor, as evidenced by his recent decisions with regard to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos