Owen Wesley Kelchner went to be with his Savior on January 24, 2022. Owen was born September 20, 1943 to Ralph Owen Kelchner & Nancy Belle (Bardo) Kelchner. He was born in Jersey Shore Hospital, Pennsylvania. Owen was preceded by his parents, wife Sharon L. Kelchner and brother Jeff. Owen retired in September 2018 after 44 years of driving truck for Lucas Trucking. Owen leaves behind his loving wife Patricia Jones-Kelchner of 2.5 years along with his children: Celeste & Matt Baumgartener, Seth & Robin Kelchner, Melissa Kelchner, Owen & Julie Kelchner, Justin & Melanie Kelchner. Step-children: Ralph E Jones, Jr., Stacey L. McLucas and Kimberly Ann Biss Grandkids: Jessica, Jayson, Jordan, Tyler, Austin, August, Cooper, Samuel, Wesley, Nina, Mia, Eliana, Taylor, Nadia, Giana, Kadence and Britton. Great Grandkids: Richard IIII, NaDean, Zion, Bryson, Trenton, Justus, Hudson, Sephora, Hedassah, Landon, Talia, Xavier, and Myla. He also leaves behind his 3 sisters – Carol, Pamela, Jennie. Owen was a loving husband, father and PopPop.

Owen was so proud to become a Deacon of New Bethel Community Church in January. He served as an usher; yard clean up and helped in any way he could.

Owen will be greatly missed by his church family and all that knew him. His smile will not be forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 5th at 11 am at New Bethel Community Church, 8780 SE 157th Place, Summerfield, FL.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 11th at 10 am at City Church, 36 E 4th Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.