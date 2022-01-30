52.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 30, 2022
The Villages Gem & Mineral Society’s annual show set in February at SeaBreeze

By Staff Report

The Villages Gem & Mineral Society’s annual artisan show will be presented on Sunday, Feb. 27 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
The show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Villagers will be showing off stone cabochons, faceted gemstones, wire-wrapped and beaded jewelry, silver-set jewelry, as well as presenting at the show fossils, minerals, rough slab rock and many other hand-crafted treasures.
Demonstrations of the craft will be presented all day. Admission and parking are free, although carpooling and golf carts are recommended. The public is welcome.
There will be free door prizes, and vendor-contributed raffle prizes will be offered every half hour.

