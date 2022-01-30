57.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Villager who had been drinking at town square will lose driver’s license

By Meta Minton
Destra Erin Tontala
Destra Erin Tontala

A Village of Collier resident who admitted she had been drinking at a town square in The Villages will lose her driver’s license.

Destra Erin Tontala, 42,  who lives in the Carrabelle Villas in the Village of Collier, pleaded no contest last week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Tontala was found passed out in a vehicle at about 3 a.m. June 19 on Evans Prairie Trail at Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was running and the brake lights were illuminated. The vehicle was in “drive.”

A deputy had to shake Tontala to wake her up. Her eyes were bloodshot and she appeared to be lethargic. The deputy asked Tontala where she had been, but she “hesitated” to provide an answer.

“I don’t want to say!” she told the deputy.

She admitted she was “coming from the area of Spanish Springs” and that she had consumed about four beers and “a couple of Fireball shots.”

Tontala struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that measured .223 and .190 blood alcohol content.

